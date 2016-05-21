'Igginbottom were an English progressive rock band, featuring Steven Robinson (guitar), Allan Holdsworth (guitar, vocals), Dave Freeman (drums) and Mick Skelly (bass). They were managed by a company called Mimo, which was owned by Mick Jackson, Mo Bacon, Ronnie Scott and his business partner Pete King. Their only album, 'Igginbottom's Wrench, was released in 1969.