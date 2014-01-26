Ian Craig MarshBorn 11 November 1956
Ian Craig Marsh
1956-11-11
Ian Craig Marsh Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Craig Marsh (born 11 November 1956) is an English musician and composer. He was a founding member of the electronic band the Human League, writing and playing on their first two albums and several singles, until leaving in 1980 to form the British Electric Foundation and later Heaven 17.
Ian Craig Marsh Tracks
Being Boiled (feat. Martyn Ware & Ian Craig Marsh)
Philip Oakey
Being Boiled (feat. Martyn Ware & Ian Craig Marsh)
Being Boiled (feat. Martyn Ware & Ian Craig Marsh)
