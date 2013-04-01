MageHeavy rock band from Leicestershire, UK. Formed 2010
2010
Game of The Lights & Paints
Game of The Lights & Paints
Game of The Lights & Paints
Upcoming Events
19
Jul
2019
Mage, Mushroomhead, Flotsam and Jetsam, Conan, Kingdom of Giants, Jinjer, TRC, Byzantine, Lawnmower Deth, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Bloodshot Dawn, Witchsorrow, The Amorettes, Unzucht, Wars, Death Remains, Idiom, Sulpher, Lotus Eater, Esprit D'Air, Primitai, the Bad Flowers, Black Orchid Empire, Collibus, Kane'd, This Is Turin, Sisters Of Suffocation, Those Damn Crows, The King Lot, The Rocket Dolls, Seething Akira, The Black Bullets, Wretched Soul, Krysthla, Dishonour the Crown, Ryders Creed, Septekh, Repulsive Vision, Sertraline, The Mighty Wraith, Valafar, Awakening Hyperia, Blood Oath, Ghost of Machines, Ethyrfield, Mortishead, Memoriam (Metal), Tomorrow is lost, Midnight Prophecy and Dawn of Anubis
Quarrydowns, Cheltenham, UK
