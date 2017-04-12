Mohan Singh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee37a738-b5dc-46e3-ab88-72ac1c685b1a
Mohan Singh Tracks
Sort by
Pardes (feat. Mohan Singh & Guru Lahori)
TaZzZ
Pardes (feat. Mohan Singh & Guru Lahori)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbybh.jpglink
Pardes (feat. Mohan Singh & Guru Lahori)
Last played on
Mirza (feat. Mohan Singh)
Jagz Kang
Mirza (feat. Mohan Singh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03m9ps9.jpglink
Mirza (feat. Mohan Singh)
Performer
Last played on
Buru Khwaab
Mohan Singh
Buru Khwaab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buru Khwaab
Last played on
Mohan Singh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist