Andrey Boreyko (Russian: Андре́й Ви́кторович Боре́йко, Andrey Viktorovich Boreyko, born 22 July 1957 in Saint Petersburg) is a Russian conductor. He has Polish ancestry on his father's side and Russian ancestry on his mother's side.

At the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory in Saint Petersburg, Boreyko studied conducting (with Elisabeta Kudriavtseva and Alexander Dmitriev), graduating summa cum laude. In 1987 he won diplomas and prizes at The Grzegorz Fitelberg International Competition for Conductors in Katowice, and he was a prize winner in 1989 at the Kirill Kondrashin conductors' competition in Amsterdam.

Boreyko was music director of the Jena Philharmonic between 1998 and 2003. With the orchestra, Boreyko received awards for the most innovative concert programming in three consecutive seasons from the German Music Critics (Deutscher Musikverleger-Verband). He now has the title of honorary conductor with the Jena Philharmonic. Boreyko served as Principal Conductor of the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra (Hamburger Symphoniker) from 2004 until his sudden resignation in November 2007. He was principal conductor of the Bern Symphony Orchestra from 2004 to 2010. In May 2008, Boreyko was announced as the next General Music Director of the Düsseldorf Symphony Orchestra, effective with the 2009–2010 season, for an initial contract of 5 years. In February 2012, the orchestra announced the scheduled conclusion of Boreyko's Düsseldorf at the end of the 2013-2014 season.