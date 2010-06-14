Locnville (sometimes abridged as LCNVL) is a South African electro hop music duo. Identical twin brothers Andrew and Brian Chaplin formed Locnville in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2009. The twins are singer-songwriters, song producers and musicians, in addition to being guitarists, drummers and business entrepreneurs.

Their debut studio album titled Sun In My Pocket was released in South Africa in February 2010 and had proven to become a major success, peaking at No. 1 on the RISA South African Albums Chart and later winning them the award for "best newcomer" at the 2010 MK Awards.

Their second studio album titled Running To Midnight was released on 1 July 2011, including a high-definition music video for one of the album's tracks titled "Stars Above You".

The twins released their third studio album titled Taste the Weekend on the 17 June 2016.

The twins are related to the late Charlie Chaplin (their grandfather was the first cousin of Charlie Chaplin).