Happy the ManFormed 1972. Disbanded 2005
Happy the Man
1972
Happy the Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Happy the Man is an American progressive rock band formed in 1973. The name Happy the Man is a reference to Goethe’s "Faust" and the Bible, rather than the rare 1972 Genesis single or The Cure 1984 B-side of the same name, which nobody in the band even knew existed at the time.[citation needed]
New York's Dream Suite
New York's Dream Suite
Last played on
Knee Bitten Nymphs In Limbo
Ibby It Is
Last played on
