Paul Jarman is an Australian multi-instrumentalist, composer and choirmaster. He is known for his work with school children, assisting them to develop their compositions.

Jarman works with other composers and choir leaders. and promotes the inclusion of traditional music forms in compositions. His compositions for choir and orchestra have been performed around the world in venues such as the White House and at the opening of the World Rugby and at the London Olympics.[citation needed]

From 1996 Paul Jarman has been part of the Australian world music group, Sirocco. He produced their album 'Falling Leaf' as well as playing on all the tracks. He has performed for audiences in over 35 countries.

His instruments include the piano, saxophone, clarinet, bombard, tin whistle, synthesizer, taragoto.

He lives in northern New South Wales.