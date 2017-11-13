Chris Daniels & The KingsFormed 4 March 1984
Chris Daniels & The Kings
1984-03-04
Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris "Spoons" Daniels (born September 30, 1952) is an American bandleader, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. A member of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, he is best known for his work with Chris Daniels & the Kings, a band he has led since 1984. He is considered an "icon of Colorado music" and is recognized for his role as a member of Magic Music, frequently described as Colorado's first jam band.
Tracks
Wouldn't Treat A Dog (The Way You Treated Me)
