Larry BunkerBorn 4 November 1928. Died 8 March 2005
Larry Bunker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee29266d-a248-4c9e-a971-90f4c6926485
Larry Bunker Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Benjamin Bunker (November 4, 1928 – March 8, 2005) was an American jazz drummer, vibraphonist, and percussionist. A member of the Bill Evans Trio in the mid-1960s, he also played timpani with the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Bunker Tracks
Sort by
Autumn in New York
Vernon Duke
Autumn in New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn in New York
Last played on
Mulliganesque
Jazz Studio 2
Mulliganesque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Mulliganesque
Last played on
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
Shifting Gears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs1.jpglink
Shifting Gears
Last played on
I May Be Wrong
GERRY MULLIGAN, Larry Bunker, Carson Smith & Chet Baker
I May Be Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf28.jpglink
I May Be Wrong
Composer
Last played on
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Billie Holiday
They Can't Take That Away From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlc9.jpglink
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Last played on
Too Marvellous For Words
Gerry Mulligan
Too Marvellous For Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Too Marvellous For Words
Last played on
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Billie Holiday
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlc9.jpglink
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Last played on
Where or When (feat. Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
Hampton Hawes
Where or When (feat. Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fwwc.jpglink
Where or When (feat. Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
Last played on
Lady Be Good (feat. Chet Baker, Gerry Mulligan, Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
Lee Konitz
Lady Be Good (feat. Chet Baker, Gerry Mulligan, Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhxl.jpglink
Lady Be Good (feat. Chet Baker, Gerry Mulligan, Joe Mondragon & Larry Bunker)
Last played on
Cherry
Gerry Mulligan
Cherry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
Cherry
Last played on
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
Ray Brown, Milton Kestenbaum, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Larry Bunker, Carmine Coppola, Victor Feldman, Carl Fortina, Plas Johnson, Artie Kane, Virginia Majewski, Tommy Morgan, Joe Porcaro & Emil Richards
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist