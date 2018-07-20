Palm is an American experimental rock band from Philadelphia. Palm was formed by songwriters, guitarists and vocalists Eve Alpert and Kasra Kurt, who recruited bass player Gerasimos Livitsanos and drummer Hugo Stanley from Bard College in New York.

Palm's music often features abrupt time changes and unconventional song structures – in a positive review of their Shadow Expert EP, Pitchfork referred to their dualing melodies and intertwined vocals as "constantly communicating in esoteric shorthand, often in several cross-talking conversations at once." The New York Times, which called the band "one of the most ambitious and promising acts in today’s art-rock scene," described Palm's music as "teeming with unorthodox time signatures, unexpected bursts of guitar noise, and other trapdoors and tricks." NPR described the band's songs as "jagged edges and complex, interlocking pieces ... that demands – and rewards – your full attention."