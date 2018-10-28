Blue MitchellBorn 13 March 1930. Died 21 May 1979
Blue Mitchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee287f2c-b209-4edf-acbd-c2fa23e8da40
Blue Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Allen "Blue" Mitchell (March 13, 1930 – May 21, 1979) was an American jazz, rhythm and blues, soul, rock and funk trumpeter, and composer, who recorded many albums as leader and sideman for Riverside, Blue Note and Mainstream Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blue Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Granite & Concrete
Blue Mitchell
Granite & Concrete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Granite & Concrete
Last played on
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Blue Mitchell
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Last played on
The Thing To Do
Blue Mitchell
The Thing To Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thing To Do
Last played on
Soul Village
Blue Mitchell
Soul Village
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Village
Last played on
Cry Me A River
Blue Mitchell
Cry Me A River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry Me A River
Last played on
The Message (Dj XS Edit)
Blue Mitchell
The Message (Dj XS Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Humour Man
Blue Mitchell
Good Humour Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Humour Man
Last played on
O Mama Enit
Blue Mitchell
O Mama Enit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Mama Enit
Last played on
Waverley Street
Blue Mitchell
Waverley Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waverley Street
Last played on
High Heel Sneakers
Blue Mitchell
High Heel Sneakers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Heel Sneakers
Last played on
Dorado
Blue Mitchell
Dorado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dorado
Last played on
Blue Soul
Blue Mitchell
Blue Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Soul
Last played on
Top Shelf
Blue Mitchell
Top Shelf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Top Shelf
Last played on
12
Blue Mitchell
12
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
12
Last played on
There Will Never Be Another You
Blue Mitchell
There Will Never Be Another You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minor Vamp
Blue Mitchell
Minor Vamp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minor Vamp
Last played on
Blues For Thelma
Blue Mitchell
Blues For Thelma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues For Thelma
Last played on
Deep Purple
Edward Richley, Granville Hogan, Charles Grayson, Alexander Sample, Blue Mitchell, Stanley Turrentine, Earl Bostic, Earl Bostic, Bob Bueton & Tommy Turrentine
Deep Purple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Deep Purple
Last played on
Appointment In Ghana
Jackie McLean
Appointment In Ghana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyry.jpglink
Appointment In Ghana
Last played on
Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks, The Horace Silver Quintet, The Horace Silver Quintet, Junior Cook & Blue Mitchell
Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Last played on
Flat Backing
Blue Mitchell
Flat Backing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flat Backing
Last played on
Daydream
Blue Mitchell
Daydream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daydream
Last played on
The Message
Blue Mitchell
The Message
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Message
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
Blue Mitchell
The Way You Look Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
Blowin' The Blues Away
Horace Silver
Blowin' The Blues Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br026.jpglink
Blowin' The Blues Away
Last played on
Sister Sadie
Horace Silver
Sister Sadie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br026.jpglink
Sister Sadie
Last played on
Blue Dashiki
Blue Mitchell
Blue Dashiki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Dashiki
Last played on
Heads Down
Blue Mitchell
Heads Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heads Down
Last played on
Hnic
Blue Mitchell
Hnic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hnic
Last played on
The Head
Blue Mitchell
The Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Head
Last played on
Where It's At
Blue Mitchell
Where It's At
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where It's At
Last played on
Collision In Black
Blue Mitchell
Collision In Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Collision In Black
Last played on
Swahilli Suite
Blue Mitchell
Swahilli Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swahilli Suite
Last played on
Ow!
Blue Mitchell
Ow!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ow!
Last played on
Blue Mitchell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist