Megan Pete (born February 15, 1995), known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion, is an American rapper. She released an EP, Tina Snow, in August 2018 that debuted at number 11 on the iTunes hip-hop charts. She is best known for her freestyle "Stalli (Freestyle)," a rework of XXXTentacion's "Look At Me!". She signed to 300 Entertainment in November 2018, making her the first female rapper on the label.