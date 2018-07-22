Darryl Johnson
Daryl Johnson (born in New Orleans, Louisiana) is an African American bass player, singer, songwriter, composer and producer. Johnson is well known for playing with The Neville Brothers, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan, and for producing Daniel Lanois' solo albums.
