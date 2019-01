Daryl Johnson (born in New Orleans, Louisiana) is an African American bass player, singer, songwriter, composer and producer. Johnson is well known for playing with The Neville Brothers, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan, and for producing Daniel Lanois' solo albums.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia