Wolfgang NeumannBorn 1957
Wolfgang Neumann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee268334-6231-4331-bed2-6d2768d3a0c4
Wolfgang Neumann Tracks
Sort by
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
Kurt Weill
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4wbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-10T22:45:47
10
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist