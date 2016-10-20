Deborahe Glasgow (19 January 1965 – 25 January 1994) was an English Lovers rock singer of Guyanese parentage, who was active from the late 1970s to the beginning of the 1990s. Though Glasgow released only one album in her lifetime, 1989's Deborahe Glasgow, she began releasing singles in her adolescence. She is perhaps best known for her duet with Shabba Ranks on a song initially released as "Champion Lover" on her eponymous album, but recut by Ranks as "Mr. Loverman" in 1990.