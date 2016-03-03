The Chuckle BrothersFormed 1974
The Chuckle Brothers
1974
The Chuckle Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chuckle Brothers were an English children's comedy double act comprising Barry David Elliott (24 December 1944 – 5 August 2018) and Paul Harman Elliott (born 18 October 1947). They were known for their BBC children's programme ChuckleVision, which celebrated its twenty-first series with a 2010 stage tour entitled An Audience with the Chuckle Brothers. The comedy of the Chuckle Brothers usually derived from slapstick, wordplay and other visual gags, and their catchphrases included "To me, to you" and "Oh dear, oh dear".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Chuckle Brothers Tracks
To Me, To You (Bruv)
Tinchy Stryder
To Me, To You (Bruv) (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 30th Oct 2014)
Tinchy Stryder
