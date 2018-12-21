East 17
1992
East 17
East 17 are an English pop boy band group consisting of original member Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig since 2014. The original line-up also featured John Hendy, Brian Harvey and Tony Mortimer. Other former members include former Union J manager Blair Dreelan.
The group achieved 18 top-20 singles and four top-10 albums, and were one of the UK's most popular boy bands during the early to mid-1990s, aided by strong tabloid interest in their 'bad boy' image compared to the 'clean cut' image of rivals Take That. Their style blended pop and hip hop in songs such as "House of Love" and "Let It Rain".
The group have sold over 18 million albums and 1.8 million singles in the UK.
It's Alright
Deep
If You Ever (feat. Gabrielle)
It's Alright (POTP VERSION)
Stay Another Day
Latest East 17 News
The real classics dig deep into the full breadth of emotions we experience at Christmas
Why every musician should beware of Alex Jones, pigeons, the Dalai Lama and baked potatoes
"We're getting the band back together" is not always the best news for hardcore fans
During the golden age of boybands, these were among the most familiar faces in pop. But how many can you identify now?
