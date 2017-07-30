Luigi TencoBorn 21 March 1938. Died 27 January 1967
Luigi Tenco
1938-03-21
Luigi Tenco Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigi Tenco (21 March 1938 – 27 January 1967) was an Italian singer, songwriter. After his alleged suicide, he became an icon of love and despair. The true causes of his death have not yet been agreed upon.
Luigi Tenco Tracks
Tra tanta gente (La cuccagna)
Luigi Tenco
Tra tanta gente (La cuccagna)
Tra tanta gente (La cuccagna)
Ciao Amore, Ciao
Luigi Tenco
Ciao Amore, Ciao
Ciao Amore, Ciao
