Archie BellOf Archie Bell & the Drells. Born 1 September 1944
Archie Bell
1944-09-01
Archie Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
Archie Lee Bell (born September 1, 1944) is an African-American solo singer and former lead singer of Archie Bell & the Drells.
Archie Bell Performances & Interviews
- Funk Family Tree: The Staple Singers - Archie Bell & The Drellshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y19tj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y19tj.jpg2016-06-11T18:26:00.000ZWe go from The Staple Singers to Archie Bell via Lou Rawls. Where next?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y19ts
Funk Family Tree: The Staple Singers - Archie Bell & The Drells
Archie Bell Tracks
Here I Go Again
Archie Bell
Here I Go Again
Here I Go Again
Performer
Last played on
Soul City Walk
Bell Archie And The Drells
Soul City Walk
Soul City Walk
Performer
Last played on
Tighten Up
Archie Bell
Tighten Up
Tighten Up
Last played on
There's Gonna Be A Showdown
Archie Bell
There's Gonna Be A Showdown
There's Gonna Be A Showdown
Last played on
Archie Bell Links
