Stephen Thomas Azar (born April 11, 1964) is a 4th generation American Americana music artist of Lebanese descent. Azar is a modern-day Renaissance man, hit songwriter, recording artist, music producer, golfer and philanthropist. He has 3 kids, Strack, Adrian, and Cecilia Azar. He likes to call his own breed of music "Delta Soul," a mixture of country, rock and blues.

Azar's hit single "I Don't Have To Be Me, Til Monday" received three Million-Air awards from BMI and is one of the top five most played songs of the past decade on country radio.

Azar has been honored with "Steve Azar day" in the states of Mississippi (on March 13) and South Dakota (on August 10th ). He is the co-founder of Ride Records and co-founder of the Mighty Mississippi Music Festival, dubbed "A Southern Gem" by the American Blues Scene magazine and included in Acoustic Guitar magazine's 2014 Roadside Americana: 50 States 50 Must-Attend Events. The Mighty Mississippi Music Festival has also been featured in the third edition of 1,000 Places in the United States and Canada to See Before You Die.