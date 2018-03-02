Janelle Monáe Robinson (born December 1, 1985) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and producer. She is signed to Atlantic Records, as well as her own imprint, the Wondaland Arts Society.

After her first unofficial studio album, The Audition, she publicly debuted with a conceptual EP titled Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase). In 2010, through Bad Boy Records, Monáe released her first full-length studio album, The ArchAndroid, a concept album and sequel to her first EP.

In 2011, Monáe featured as a guest vocalist on fun.'s single "We Are Young", which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first appearance on the chart and garnering her a wider audience. In August 2012, Monáe became a CoverGirl spokeswoman. Her second studio album, The Electric Lady, was released in September 2013 and peaked inside the top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart, serving as the fourth and fifth installments of her seven-part Metropolis concept series.

In 2016, Monáe made her theatrical film debut in two high profile productions; starring in Hidden Figures as NASA mathematician and aerospace engineer Mary Jackson, and in Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 89th annual ceremony in 2017.