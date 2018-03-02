Janelle Monáe Biography (Wikipedia)
Janelle Monáe Robinson (born December 1, 1985) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and producer. She is signed to Atlantic Records, as well as her own imprint, the Wondaland Arts Society.
After her first unofficial studio album, The Audition, she publicly debuted with a conceptual EP titled Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase). In 2010, through Bad Boy Records, Monáe released her first full-length studio album, The ArchAndroid, a concept album and sequel to her first EP.
In 2011, Monáe featured as a guest vocalist on fun.'s single "We Are Young", which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first appearance on the chart and garnering her a wider audience. In August 2012, Monáe became a CoverGirl spokeswoman. Her second studio album, The Electric Lady, was released in September 2013 and peaked inside the top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart, serving as the fourth and fifth installments of her seven-part Metropolis concept series.
In 2016, Monáe made her theatrical film debut in two high profile productions; starring in Hidden Figures as NASA mathematician and aerospace engineer Mary Jackson, and in Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 89th annual ceremony in 2017.
- “I still feel his spirit” – Janelle Monáe on Princehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045t4jw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045t4jw.jpg2018-03-21T11:25:00.000ZIn this clip Janelle speaks to Annie about the man behind the music, and how his search for perfection and authenticity have influenced her attitude to work and creativity.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061txmd
- “I knew I needed to make this” - Janelle Monáe discusses the vision behind her latest albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061prbc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061prbc.jpg2018-03-21T10:35:00.000ZAnnie Mac speaks with Janelle to hear about the concepts, inspiration and message behind her incredible new album, Dirty Computer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061trm6
- “I love speaking about the Black experience." US singer and actress JANELLE MONAE on her new album 'Dirty Computer'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061450f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061450f.jpg2018-03-14T14:32:00.000ZUS singer/rapper and actress JANELLE MONAE talks about her new album 'Dirty Computer.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0613fw6
- Janelle Monae In Conversation With Gilleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bglg7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bglg7.jpg2013-06-18T20:04:00.000ZGilles is joined by US R&B singer, Janelle Monae.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bglgc
- Janelle Monae chats to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bccwc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bccwc.jpg2013-06-13T13:00:00.000ZJanelle Monae chats to Jo Whiley about her new album The Electric Lady.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bccwm
