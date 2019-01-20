Keiko AbeBorn 18 April 1937
Keiko Abe (安倍 圭子 Abe Keiko, born April 18, 1937) is a Japanese composer and marimba player. She has been a primary figure in the development of the marimba, in terms of expanding both technique and repertoire, and through her collaboration with the Yamaha Corporation, developed the modern five-octave concert marimba.
Michi
Keiko Abe
Michi
Michi
Prism Rhapsody
Prism Rhapsody
Prism rhapsody - concerto for marimba and orchestra
Martin Grubinger
Prism rhapsody - concerto for marimba and orchestra
Prism rhapsody - concerto for marimba and orchestra
Prism Rhapsody
Prism Rhapsody
Prism Rhapsody
Prism Rhapsody
Prism
Keiko Abe
Prism
Prism
Prism Rhapsody
Jess Wood
Prism Rhapsody
Prism Rhapsody
Prism
Elliott Gaston-ross
Prism
Prism
Wind in the Bamboo Grove
Keiko Abe
Wind in the Bamboo Grove
Wind in the Bamboo Grove
Dream of the Cherry Blossoms
Keiko Abe
Dream of the Cherry Blossoms
Dream of the Cherry Blossoms
