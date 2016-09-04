Miguel del ÁguilaBorn 15 September 1957
Miguel del Águila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee12b431-3052-4c99-82bd-f73bde3add56
Miguel del Águila Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel del Águila (born September 15, 1957, Montevideo) is an Uruguayan-born American composer of contemporary classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miguel del Águila Tracks
Sort by
Summer Song
Miguel del Águila
Summer Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Song
Performer
Last played on
Miguel del Águila Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist