Owen GrayBorn 5 July 1939
Owen Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee11baba-0b24-428b-9fec-396662f40db9
Owen Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Owen Gray, also known as Owen Grey (born 5 July 1939, Jamaica), is one of Jamaica's 'Foundation' singers whose work spans the R&B, ska, rocksteady, and reggae eras of Jamaican music, and he has been credited as Jamaica's first home-grown singing star.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Owen Gray Tracks
Sort by
Jenny Lee
Owen Gray
Jenny Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jenny Lee
Last played on
Shook, Shimmy And Shake
Owen Gray
Shook, Shimmy And Shake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shook, Shimmy And Shake
Last played on
Dolly baby
Owen Gray
Dolly baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolly baby
Last played on
Mash It Pt.1
Owen Gray
Mash It Pt.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mash It Pt.1
Last played on
Sitting In The Park
Owen Gray
Sitting In The Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitting In The Park
Last played on
Jezebel
Owen Gray
Jezebel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jezebel
Last played on
My Darling Patricia
Owen Gray
My Darling Patricia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Darling Patricia
Last played on
Running Around
Owen Gray
Running Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running Around
Last played on
On The Beach
Owen Gray
On The Beach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Beach
Last played on
Get Drunk
Owen Gray
Get Drunk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Drunk
Last played on
Suffering In The Land
Owen Gray
Suffering In The Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suffering In The Land
Last played on
Cutest Little Woman
Owen Gray
Cutest Little Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cutest Little Woman
Last played on
Farewell
Owen Gray
Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell
Last played on
Patricia Patricia
Owen Gray
Patricia Patricia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patricia Patricia
Last played on
Owen Gray Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist