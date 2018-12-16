Bishop BriggsBorn 18 July 1992
Bishop Briggs
1992-07-18
Bishop Briggs Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Grace McLaughlin, (born 18 July 1992), known by her stage name Bishop Briggs, is a British musician and singer-songwriter. She is best known for her single "River". She released her debut album Church of Scars on 20 April 2018.
Bishop Briggs Tracks
The Fire
Bishop Briggs
The Fire
The Fire
Never Tear Us Apart
Bishop Briggs
Never Tear Us Apart
Never Tear Us Apart
Dream
Bishop Briggs
Dream
Dream
Wild Horses
Bishop Briggs
Wild Horses
Wild Horses
Something (Saturday Session)
Bishop Briggs
Something (Saturday Session)
Something (Saturday Session)
Pray (Empty Gun) (Jam Clean)
Bishop Briggs
Pray (Empty Gun) (Jam Clean)
Pray (Empty Gun) (Jam Clean)
Pray (Empty Gun)
Bishop Briggs
Pray (Empty Gun)
Pray (Empty Gun)
Pray
Bishop Briggs
Pray
Pray
The Way I Do
Bishop Briggs
The Way I Do
The Way I Do
