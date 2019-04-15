Sophie MullerBorn 31 January 1962
Sophie Muller
1962-01-31
Sophie Muller Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Luise Elisabeth Muller (born 31 January 1962) is an English music video director, noted for her long-time collaborations with artists including Beyoncé,Dido, Coldplay, No Doubt, Gwen Stefani, Sade, Shakira, Kylie Minogue, Sugababes, Shakespears Sister, Weezer, Garbage, The Killers, Radiohead, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Annie Lennox, Björk, Leona Lewis, Eurythmics, Pink, Sarah McLachlan, Birdy and Blur.
Sophie Muller Tracks
The Moon and the Sky
Andrew Hale
The Moon and the Sky
The Moon and the Sky
Last played on
