Sophie Luise Elisabeth Muller (born 31 January 1962) is an English music video director, noted for her long-time collaborations with artists including Beyoncé,Dido, Coldplay, No Doubt, Gwen Stefani, Sade, Shakira, Kylie Minogue, Sugababes, Shakespears Sister, Weezer, Garbage, The Killers, Radiohead, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Annie Lennox, Björk, Leona Lewis, Eurythmics, Pink, Sarah McLachlan, Birdy and Blur.