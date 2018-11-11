Charles EstenUS actor, comedian, and musician. Born 9 September 1965
Charles Esten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee09c59d-9398-47bc-9bde-acee805ac976
Charles Esten Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Esten Puskar III (born September 9, 1965), known professionally as Chip Esten, is an American actor, singer and comedian.
Esten is best known for his role as country singer Deacon Claybourne on the American Broadcasting Company/CMT (U.S. TV channel) drama Nashville, which he played from 2012 to 2018. He previously appeared on the improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? regularly between 1999–2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Esten Tracks
Sort by
Wandering Roads
Rhiannon Giddens
Wandering Roads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v4h.jpglink
Wandering Roads
Last played on
A Life That's Good (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Charles Esten
A Life That's Good (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Life That's Good (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Last played on
Face The Sun
Charles Esten
Face The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face The Sun
Last played on
Lennon And Maisy A Life That's Good
Charles Esten
Lennon And Maisy A Life That's Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanctuary (feat. Lennon & Maisy)
Charles Esten
Sanctuary (feat. Lennon & Maisy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanctuary (feat. Lennon & Maisy)
Last played on
Like New
Charles Esten
Like New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like New
Last played on
Pour Four More Por Favor
Charles Esten
Pour Four More Por Favor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pour Four More Por Favor
Last played on
Playin Tricks
Charles Esten
Playin Tricks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playin Tricks
Last played on
I Know How To Love You Now (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
Charles Esten
I Know How To Love You Now (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hillbilly Billy (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
Charles Esten
Hillbilly Billy (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Believing
Charles Esten
Believing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Believing
Performer
Last played on
Undermine (feat. Charles Esten)
Hayden Panettiere
Undermine (feat. Charles Esten)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Undermine (feat. Charles Esten)
Last played on
Undermine
Charles Esten
Undermine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Undermine
Last played on
Playlists featuring Charles Esten
Charles Esten Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist