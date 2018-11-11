Charles Esten Puskar III (born September 9, 1965), known professionally as Chip Esten, is an American actor, singer and comedian.

Esten is best known for his role as country singer Deacon Claybourne on the American Broadcasting Company/CMT (U.S. TV channel) drama Nashville, which he played from 2012 to 2018. He previously appeared on the improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? regularly between 1999–2005.