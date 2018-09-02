Pinchas SteinbergBorn 13 December 1945
Pinchas Steinberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee093c90-1bb5-4b58-a42f-b4efe8a47103
Pinchas Steinberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Pinchas Steinberg (born 13 December 1945 ) is a conductor born in Israel. He is currently the Chief Conductor of the Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pinchas Steinberg Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.3 in C minor (Op.44)
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No.3 in C minor (Op.44)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No.3 in C minor (Op.44)
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet (fantasy overture, 1880 version)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Romeo and Juliet (fantasy overture, 1880 version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Romeo and Juliet (fantasy overture, 1880 version)
Last played on
Ma vlast (My country) - cycle of symphonic poems
Bedrich Smetana
Ma vlast (My country) - cycle of symphonic poems
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Ma vlast (My country) - cycle of symphonic poems
Last played on
5 Rückert-Lieder - version for voice and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
5 Rückert-Lieder - version for voice and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
5 Rückert-Lieder - version for voice and orchestra
Last played on
Le Chasseur Maudit - symphonic poem (M.44)
César Franck
Le Chasseur Maudit - symphonic poem (M.44)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Le Chasseur Maudit - symphonic poem (M.44)
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 1 in A major, Op 77 (4th mvt, 'Burlesque')
Dmitri Shostakovich
Violin Concerto No 1 in A major, Op 77 (4th mvt, 'Burlesque')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 1 in A major, Op 77 (4th mvt, 'Burlesque')
Performer
Last played on
Prelude from The Holberg Suite, Op. 40
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Prelude from The Holberg Suite, Op. 40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j1r5.jpglink
Prelude from The Holberg Suite, Op. 40
Last played on
Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, op. 43
Alexei Volodin, Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Сергей Васильевич Рахманинов & Pinchas Steinberg
Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, op. 43
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, op. 43
Performer
Last played on
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
Jean-Marc Ivaldi, Helene Garetti, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, Pinchas Steinberg, Jules Massenet, Frederica von Stade, Samuel Ramey, Dawn Upshaw & Chor der Bayerischen Staatsoper
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
Performer
Last played on
Cockaigne Overture
Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, Sir Edward Elgar & Pinchas Steinberg
Cockaigne Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cockaigne Overture
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist