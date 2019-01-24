The Main IngredientFormed 1964
The Main Ingredient
1964
The Main Ingredient Biography (Wikipedia)
The Main Ingredient is an American soul and R&B group best known for their 1972 hit song "Everybody Plays the Fool".
The Main Ingredient Tracks
Everybody Plays The Fool
Just Don't Want to Be Lonely
Happiness
Evening Of Love
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing
I'm So Proud
Magic Shoes
Black Seeds Keep On Growing
Make It With You
Work To Do
I Just Wanna Love You
Shame On The World
Happiness is Just Around the Bend
Think Positive
You've Been My Inspiration
