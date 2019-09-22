Kothapalli Sai Karthik, popularly known and credited as Sai Kartheek is an Indian film music composer, multi instrumentalist, and playback singer known for his works in Telugu cinema, Tamil cinema, and Kannada. Although he entered the film industry as a drummer for live shows, he soon turned film composer and became popular for his work as a music director @2008. His debut films as music director were Aboo Adavallu in Telugu, and Pataas in Telugu, Patass went on to become his first blockbuster film.