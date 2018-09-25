Fruko y sus Tesos is a salsa group from Colombia that is popular in both Latin America and the United States. It was formed in 1969 by multi-instrumentalist Julio Ernesto Estrada (aka Fruko). Beginning with Tesura in 1969, the band has recorded 42 albums to date. The band achieved a degree of success after Joe Arroyo was recruited as lead singer in 1973.

A Medellin native, Julio Ernesto "Fruko" Estrada Rincón was expelled from school for fighting and began his musical career at the age of 15 as a studio musician for Discos Fuentes record company. Noticed by Lisandro Meza, Estrada was added to Meza's popular group, Los Corraleros de Majagual. In 1968, Los Corraleros traveled to New York City giving Fruko his first opportunity to experience the city's burgeoning salsa scene. Fruko was influenced by New York City salsa greats Richie Ray, Willie Colon, Ray Barretto, and Eddie Palmieri. In the 1970s, Estrada helped mold the Colombian salsa scene, acting as arranger, bass player, studio musician, and bandleader for his Tesos as well as backing the highly successful Colombian salsa band, The Latin Brothers, plus launching salsa acts Afrosound in 1973 and Wganda Kenya in 1976, Former lead singer Wilson Manyoma remembered Estrada as a strict leader.