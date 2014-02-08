Lotte LehmannBorn 27 February 1888. Died 26 August 1976
Lotte Lehmann
1888-02-27
Lotte Lehmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte "Lotte" Lehmann (February 27, 1888 – August 26, 1976) was a German soprano who was especially associated with German repertory. She gave memorable performances in the operas of Richard Strauss, Richard Wagner, Ludwig van Beethoven, Puccini, Mozart, and Massenet. The Marschallin in Der Rosenkavalier, Sieglinde in Die Walküre and the title-role in Fidelio are considered her greatest roles. During her long career, Lehmann also made more than five hundred recordings. Her performances in the world of Lieder are considered among the best ever recorded.
Lotte Lehmann Tracks
Der Rosenkavalier - opera in 3 acts Op.59: Act 3 Final Scene; Marie Theres Ich habe gelobt to the end.
Maria Olczewska, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Strauss, Robert Heger, Elisabeth Schumann & Lotte Lehmann
Wien, du Stadt Meinen Träume
Lotte Lehmann
Wien, du Stadt Meinen Träume
