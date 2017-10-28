Manou N'Guessan Gallo (born 31 August 1972 in Divo, Côte d'Ivoire), is a musician.

Brought up by her grandmother, Gallo first performed at the age of 12 and went on to become a success, touring in various African countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo and Benin as well as recording four albums.

When the group Woya eventually stopped, Gallo followed Marcellin Yacé to Abidjan. He gave her her first bass guitar and taught her about recording. Between 1993 and 1996, she also performed in theatre and dance troupes as well as playing on an album by Ray Lema.

She eventually met the tour manager of Zap Mama, and was offered the chance to tour with them in Europe. She performed with them for six years from 1997, as well as appearing with the Tambours de Brazza.

She eventually formed her own group, Le Djiboi, and toured extensively. Her debut album, Dida, was released on the IglooMondo label in 2003, followed by Manou Gallo in 2007. In 2011, she produced and played bass with the group Mokoomba on their album Rising Tide.