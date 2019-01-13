OsunladeBorn 13 March 1969
Osunlade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01r5nry.jpg
1969-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee001f96-7671-42a4-89bf-281e12121066
Osunlade Biography (Wikipedia)
(born March 13, 1969) is an American-born musician and music producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Osunlade Tracks
Sort by
Set Al Santisimo
Osunlade
Set Al Santisimo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Set Al Santisimo
Last played on
Philosophy (Silent Take) (feat. Osunlade)
Atjazz
Philosophy (Silent Take) (feat. Osunlade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Philosophy (Silent Take) (feat. Osunlade)
Last played on
Cantos A Ochum Et Oya
Osunlade
Cantos A Ochum Et Oya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Cantos A Ochum Et Oya
Last played on
Dionne
Osunlade
Dionne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lwnnh.jpglink
Dionne
Last played on
Break It Down
Osunlade
Break It Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Break It Down
Last played on
Tarzan (Osunlade Yoruba Soul Mix)
Roy Ayers
Tarzan (Osunlade Yoruba Soul Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnd.jpglink
Tarzan (Osunlade Yoruba Soul Mix)
Last played on
Deep Musique ( Rampa Remix) (feat. Osunlade)
Pastaboys
Deep Musique ( Rampa Remix) (feat. Osunlade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzsh.jpglink
Deep Musique ( Rampa Remix) (feat. Osunlade)
Last played on
Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) (Razor Tong Edit) (feat. Osunlade)
Pastaboys
Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) (Razor Tong Edit) (feat. Osunlade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzsh.jpglink
Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) (Razor Tong Edit) (feat. Osunlade)
Last played on
Learn To Love (Yoruba Suite)
Andrés
Learn To Love (Yoruba Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg3lx.jpglink
Learn To Love (Yoruba Suite)
Last played on
Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) (feat. Osunlade)
Pastaboys
Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) (feat. Osunlade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzsh.jpglink
Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) (feat. Osunlade)
Last played on
Crazy You
Osunlade
Crazy You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Crazy You
Last played on
Same, Same
Osunlade
Same, Same
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Same, Same
Last played on
Envision
Osunlade
Envision
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Envision
Last played on
Envision (Chocolate Puma Remix)
Osunlade
Envision (Chocolate Puma Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Envision (Chocolate Puma Remix)
Last played on
Deep Musique (Trus'Me Spritz Mix) (feat. Osunlade)
Pastaboys
Deep Musique (Trus'Me Spritz Mix) (feat. Osunlade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzsh.jpglink
Deep Musique (Trus'Me Spritz Mix) (feat. Osunlade)
Last played on
Cosmic Shout
Osunlade
Cosmic Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Cosmic Shout
Last played on
My Reflection (Extended Version)
Osunlade
My Reflection (Extended Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
My Reflection (Extended Version)
Last played on
Envision (Ame Remix)
Osunlade
Envision (Ame Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Envision (Ame Remix)
Last played on
Schavanna
Osunlade
Schavanna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Schavanna
Last played on
Touch My Soul (feat. Nadirah Shakoor)
Osunlade
Touch My Soul (feat. Nadirah Shakoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Touch My Soul (feat. Nadirah Shakoor)
Last played on
Your Love
Osunlade
Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Your Love
Last played on
Momma's Groove (Jimpster's Slipped Disc Remix)
Osunlade
Momma's Groove (Jimpster's Slipped Disc Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Sokinsikartep
Osunlade
Sokinsikartep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
Sokinsikartep
Last played on
The Waiting Game
Osunlade
The Waiting Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5nry.jpglink
The Waiting Game
Last played on
Osunlade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist