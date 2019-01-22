Kitchens of Distinction (sometimes shortened colloquially to KOD) are an English three-person alternative rock band formed in Tooting, South London in 1986. They released four studio albums and a handful of singles and EPs before disbanding in 1996. In September 2012, Patrick Fitzgerald announced on his Stephen Hero Facebook page that he, along with original members Julian Swales and Dan Goodwin, were working on new material as Kitchens of Distinction. The reunited trio released their fifth studio album, their first since 1994, in late September 2013.