Tan Crone (born 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, March 2, 1930; died Wassenaar, Netherlands, January 17, 2009) was a noted Dutch classical pianist. She performed and recorded both as a soloist and an accompanist.

She studied at the Amsterdam Conservatory, then with Nadia Boulanger in Paris, and finally in the United States at the New England Conservatory and Tanglewood.

She taught at the New England Conservatory, the Conservatorium Maastricht, and the Royal Conservatory of The Hague.

Crone often served as an accompanist for art songs, and worked with the singers Roberta Alexander, Benita Valente, Dorothy Dorow, Carolyn Watkinson, Rachel Ann Morgan, Yvonne Kenny, John Bröcheler, Maxim Karolik, and Sandra Schwarzhaupt. Her recording with John Bröcheler in 1979 won the "Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik". Crone has released 16 recordings, mostly as an accompanist.

She died at Wassenaar, Netherlands, January 17, 2009.