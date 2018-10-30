Clinton GregoryBorn 1 March 1964
Clinton Gregory (born March 1, 1964 in Martinsville, Virginia) is an American country and bluegrass singer, songwriter, and fiddler. He has recorded primarily on independent labels, and has charted eleven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now known as Hot Country Songs) charts. His highest charting single is "Play, Ruby, Play", which reached No. 25.
I Can't Be Myself
If It Weren't For Country Music I'd Go Crazy
Too Country For Nashville
If That Ain't Jones
Look Who's Needing You
If It Weren't For Country Music
Bridges
She Takes The Sad Out Of Saturday Night
Chase Away The Lonely
