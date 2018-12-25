Andrew Bazzi (born August 28, 1997), known mononymously as Bazzi, is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. His song "Mine", released in October 2017, gained popularity in early 2018 when it became an Internet meme through the use of a Snapchat lens filter featuring the song. It peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on several international charts. He released his debut studio album, Cosmic, in 2018. His surname Bazzi is a common southern Lebanese surname.