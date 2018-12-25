BazziSinger Andrew Bazzi. Born 28 August 1997
Bazzi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edf81f9b-d3f0-4d57-9636-d08e851b1640
Bazzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Bazzi (born August 28, 1997), known mononymously as Bazzi, is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. His song "Mine", released in October 2017, gained popularity in early 2018 when it became an Internet meme through the use of a Snapchat lens filter featuring the song. It peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on several international charts. He released his debut studio album, Cosmic, in 2018. His surname Bazzi is a common southern Lebanese surname.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bazzi Tracks
Sort by
Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
Bazzi
Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06h03tp.jpglink
Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
Last played on
Mine
Bazzi
Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wx4h1.jpglink
Mine
Last played on
Mine vs. iWalk Ye Phara
Bazzi
Mine vs. iWalk Ye Phara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mine vs. iWalk Ye Phara
Last played on
Beautiful
Bazzi
Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063yqhd.jpglink
Beautiful
Last played on
Mine (Jengi Remix)
Bazzi
Mine (Jengi Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mine (Jengi Remix)
Last played on
Mine (Nitti Gritti Remix)
Bazzi
Mine (Nitti Gritti Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mine (Nitti Gritti Remix)
Last played on
Khruangbin x Friday Morning (Vandalized Edit)
Khruangbin
Khruangbin x Friday Morning (Vandalized Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041b0zn.jpglink
Khruangbin x Friday Morning (Vandalized Edit)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bazzi
Back to artist