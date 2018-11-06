Kevin DohertyIrish musician; Four Men and a Dog
Kevin Doherty
Kevin Doherty Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Doherty is an Irish songwriter, musician and singer. He has played with various bands since the late 1980s and currently records and performs both as a solo artist and as a member of Four Men and a Dog.
Jimmy Gallagher's Saxophone
Kevin Doherty
Jimmy Gallagher's Saxophone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jimmy Gallagher's Saxophone
Last played on
I'm on My Way
Kevin Doherty
I'm on My Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm on My Way
Last played on
New York City
Kevin Doherty
New York City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York City
Last played on
I'm Going Now
Kevin Doherty
I'm Going Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Going Now
Last played on
When I Dream
Kevin Doherty
When I Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Dream
Last played on
Rambling Irishman
Kevin Doherty
Rambling Irishman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rambling Irishman
Last played on
Esplendido Corazon
Kevin Doherty
Esplendido Corazon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got You
Kevin Doherty
I Got You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got You
Last played on
Donegal Breeze
Kevin Doherty
Donegal Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Donegal Breeze
Last played on
Red Sun
Kevin Doherty
Red Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Sun
Last played on
Poor Boys
Kevin Doherty
Poor Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Boys
Last played on
Country
Kevin Doherty
Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country
Last played on
Country Music
Kevin Doherty
Country Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Music
Last played on
Camden Street
Kevin Doherty
Camden Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Camden Street
Last played on
Walk With Me Jesus
Kevin Doherty
Walk With Me Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk With Me Jesus
Last played on
Morocco
Kevin Doherty
Morocco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morocco
Last played on
Lookin' For Love
Kevin Doherty
Lookin' For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lookin' For Love
Last played on
They Belong to Me
Kevin Doherty
They Belong to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Belong to Me
Last played on
The Flood
Kevin Doherty
The Flood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flood
Last played on
Mary J
Kevin Doherty
Mary J
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary J
Last played on
Seeing Things>
Kevin Doherty
Seeing Things>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seeing Things>
Last played on
The Stars Will Be Our Satellites Tonight
Kevin Doherty
The Stars Will Be Our Satellites Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Saw The Rose
Kevin Doherty
I Saw The Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Saw The Rose
Last played on
