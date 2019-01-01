Amber CoffmanBorn 15 June 1984
Amber Coffman
1984-06-15
Amber Coffman Biography
Amber Dawn Coffman (born June 15, 1984) is an American musician, singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles, California formerly based in Brooklyn, New York. A former member of Sleeping People, Coffman is best known as a former guitarist and vocalist for the indie rock band Dirty Projectors. She released her debut solo album, City of No Reply, on June 2, 2017.
Get Free (feat. Amber Coffman) - Major Lazer
If You Want My Heart
Get Free (Andy C Remix) (feat. Amber Coffman) - Major Lazer
Close Watch (feat. Amber Coffman) - John Cale
All To Myself
She Knows (feat. Amber Coffman & Cults) - J. Cole
Hold On (feat. Amber Coffman) - Rusko
