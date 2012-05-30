John HiltonThe elder, 1560?-1608?. Born 1560. Died 1608
John Hilton
1560
John Hilton (the elder) (1565 – 1609(?)) was an English countertenor, organist and composer of mainly sacred works.
Fair Oriana, Beauty's Queen from "The triumphs of Oriana", 1601
Fair Oriana, Beauty's Queen from "The triumphs of Oriana", 1601
Fair Oriana, beauty's Queen
Fair Oriana, beauty's Queen
Fair Oriana, beauty's Queen
