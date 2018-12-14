Starset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edf078bd-ab50-477a-9e3d-f4c0c1d3470b
Starset Biography (Wikipedia)
Starset is an American rock band from Columbus, Ohio, United States, formed by Dustin Bates in 2013. They released their debut album, Transmissions, in 2014 and their second album, Vessels, on January 20, 2017. The band has found success in expanding the ideas of their concept albums through social media and YouTube, with the band generating over $230,000 in revenue from views from the latter as of November 2016. Their single "My Demons" had accumulated over 280 million YouTube views in the same time period. Their most commercially successful song, "Monster", peaked at number 2 on the Billboard US Mainstream Rock Songs chart in May 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Starset Tracks
Sort by
Bringing It Down
Starset
Bringing It Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bringing It Down
Last played on
Satellite
Starset
Satellite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satellite
Last played on
Die for You
Starset
Die for You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die for You
Last played on
Monster
Starset
Monster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monster
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
Starset, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Skindred, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
Starset Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist