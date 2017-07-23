Era Istrefi (born 4 July 1994) is a Kosovo Albanian singer and songwriter. She gained international recognition following the release of her single "BonBon" in 2016, which drew comparisons to the works of Barbadian artist Rihanna and Australian singer Sia.

Istrefi has released a number of singles in both Albanian and English. Following the song's success she signed to American record labels Sony Music and Ultra Music one month later. In 2017, she won the European Border Breakers Award. In 2018, she featured as one of the musicians in the FIFA World Cup song "Live It Up" along with Nicky Jam and Will Smith. She also cooperated with other artists, such as French Montana or Konshens.