Rico Gulda (born April 9, 1968) is an Austrian classical pianist and producer.

The son of the renowned enigmatic pianist Friedrich Gulda and Yuko Wakiyama, Rico grew up in Munich, Germany and began taking piano lessons at age 5. He received piano instruction at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna as well as with master pianists, including his own father. His professional career has seen him deliver recitals at such notable venues as the Wiener Philharmoniker, the Mozarteum in Salzburg, the Bruckner Orchester in Linz, the Sinfonia di Milano, and the Orchestre National de Belgique. He has a long-standing professional and personal friendship with baritone Florian Prey. Along with his brother Paul he has played concerts with Martha Argerich and has also performed with such artists as Renaud Capucon, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Christian Arming and Ola Rudner.

Gulda has received acclaim for his various CD recordings, interpretations of music by Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, and Mozart, among other compilations. He has also worked as a musical producer and international music manager; his production of Ferhan & Ferzan Önder's "Vivaldi Reflections" won the Echo Klassik award.