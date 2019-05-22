Conrad William EdenEnglish organist. Born 1905. Died 1995
Conrad William Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1905
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ede80be3-1737-4a0a-9ea8-c0a39f9d3863
Conrad William Eden Biography (Wikipedia)
Conrad William Eden, TD (1905–1995) was an English cathedral organist, who served in Wells Cathedral and Durham Cathedral.
He was born in 1905 in Alton, Hampshire, and was a chorister at Wells Cathedral. He won a scholarship to Rugby School, another to the Royal College of Music and an exhibition which took him to St John's College, Oxford, as college organist. A short period as organist of St. Philip and St. James and director of music at the Dragon School, Oxford, ended with a fractured skull. After his recovery he went as assistant organist at Wells Cathedral where in 1933 he was appointed organist and master of the choristers. In 1936, he moved to Durham Cathedral.
Assistant organist of:
Organist of:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Conrad William Eden Tracks
Sort by
Psalms: 32, 33, 34
Ronald Edward Perrin, Conrad William Eden, Geoffrey Mitchell, David Maw, Martin How, Thomas Leech, Ripon Cathedral Choir & Andrew Bryden
Psalms: 32, 33, 34
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalms: 32, 33, 34
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist