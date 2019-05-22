Conrad William Eden, TD (1905–1995) was an English cathedral organist, who served in Wells Cathedral and Durham Cathedral.

He was born in 1905 in Alton, Hampshire, and was a chorister at Wells Cathedral. He won a scholarship to Rugby School, another to the Royal College of Music and an exhibition which took him to St John's College, Oxford, as college organist. A short period as organist of St. Philip and St. James and director of music at the Dragon School, Oxford, ended with a fractured skull. After his recovery he went as assistant organist at Wells Cathedral where in 1933 he was appointed organist and master of the choristers. In 1936, he moved to Durham Cathedral.

