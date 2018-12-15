Andrew HillJazz pianist. Born 30 June 1931. Died 20 April 2007
Andrew Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4b3.jpg
1931-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ede80a9f-f114-4041-b0d9-2584a0b30ec9
Andrew Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Hill, Andy Hill or Drew Hill may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Hill Tracks
Sort by
Illusion
Andrew Hill
Illusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Illusion
Last played on
Poinsettia
Andrew Hill
Poinsettia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Poinsettia
Last played on
Noon Tide
Andrew Hill
Noon Tide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Noon Tide
Last played on
Smooth
Andrew Hill
Smooth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Smooth
Last played on
Dance With Death
Andrew Hill
Dance With Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Dance With Death
Last played on
Two Lullabies
Andrew Hill
Two Lullabies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Two Lullabies
Last played on
The Illusion
Andrew Hill
The Illusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
The Illusion
Last played on
Um
Andrew Hill
Um
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Um
Last played on
Fourth and Fifth
Andrew Hill
Fourth and Fifth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Fourth and Fifth
Last played on
Cantarnos
Andrew Hill
Cantarnos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Cantarnos
Last played on
Grass Roots
Andrew Hill
Grass Roots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Grass Roots
Last played on
Malachi
Andrew Hill
Malachi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Malachi
Divine Revelation
Andrew Hill
Divine Revelation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Divine Revelation
Nicodemus
Andrew Hill
Nicodemus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Nicodemus
Golden Sunset
Andrew Hill
Golden Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Golden Sunset
Drew's Tune
Andrew Hill
Drew's Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Drew's Tune
Desire
Andrew Hill
Desire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Desire
Legacy
Andrew Hill
Legacy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Legacy
Symmetry
Andrew Hill
Symmetry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Symmetry
Spectrum
Andrew Hill
Spectrum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Spectrum
Black Fire
Andrew Hill
Black Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4b3.jpglink
Black Fire
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
Andrew Hill, Cici, Chez Damier, Italojohnson, Willow (UK), Space Dimension Controller, Julian Perez, Gonno, Omar, Vlada, Jeals, Markus Sommer, Phil Evans, hifi sean, Grainger, Swoose, Dom Chung, Ceri, ReviveHER, NVWLS, Mylo Harvey, Carcosa and Bimini
The Cause, London, UK
Andrew Hill Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist