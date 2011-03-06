Lenore RaphaelBorn 1 June 1942
Lenore Raphael
1942-06-01
Lenore Raphael Biography (Wikipedia)
Lenore Raphael (born Lenore Hyams; June 1, 1942) is an American jazz pianist and educator influenced by Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, and George Shearing.
Blues for O.P.
It Might as well be Spring
One for the Byrd
