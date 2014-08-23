Janet WeissBorn 24 September 1965
Janet Weiss
1965-09-24
Janet Weiss Biography
Janet Lee Weiss (born September 24, 1965) is a rock drummer, best known as a member of Sleater-Kinney and currently also a member of Quasi. She was the drummer for Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, leaving after the album Mirror Traffic, and contributed to The Shins' fourth studio album, Port of Morrow (2012). She was also the drummer for Wild Flag. Weiss is highly regarded as a drummer; Stylus Magazine listed her as one of rock's fifty greatest drummers, while LA Weekly places her in the top twenty.
