Václav Jan Křtitel TomášekBorn 17 April 1774. Died 3 April 1850
Václav Jan Křtitel Tomášek (17 April 1774, Skuteč, Bohemia – 3 April 1850, Prague) was a Czech composer and music teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erlköning, Op 59 No 1
Messa con Graduale et Offertorio - Gloria
